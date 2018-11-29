WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the G-20 summit (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is "very close" to a deal with China on tariffs, but he adds that "I don't know that I want to do it."

Trump said Thursday: "I like the deal we have now." He spoke as he was leaving the White House to head to Argentina for a meeting of the Group of 20 nations, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping about ways to ease an escalating trade war.

Both sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in a fight that has rattled the financial markets.

Trump also says he "probably" will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite earlier threatening to cancel their sit-down. And he says he has no meeting planned with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

12:45 a.m.

When President Donald Trump travels abroad, he increasingly likes to keep it quick.

Trump departs Thursday for the Group of 20 summit in Argentina, where the homebody commander in chief will spend just 48 hours on the ground. He'll pack eight high-level meetings with foreign leaders into the two-day visit.

International summits are taxing events for any leader, but Trump has made his visits even more so by design, as the travel-averse president looks to minimize his time abroad.

Known for relishing routine and preferring his own bed, Trump has largely eschewed marathon trips during the second year of his presidency after some more ambitious world tours in his first year.

The shift reveals not just a personal preference for where he rests his head, but also underscores the increasing isolation of the United States under Trump's "America First" leadership.