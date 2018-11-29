TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been arrested on suspicion of financial irregularities (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Japanese prosecutors say they will detain former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn for as long as needed to finish their investigation into suspicions of financial irregularities.

Shin Kukimoto, deputy chief prosecutor for the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office told reporters Thursday the authorities have no intention of releasing Ghosn because of international attention or concern about his case.

Ghosn and another Nissan executive, Greg Kelly, were arrested on Nov. 19. They are being held at a detention center in Tokyo. Kukimoto refused to confirm reports that both men have denied the allegations against them.

Last week, prosecutors got approval to hold Ghosn without formally charging him until Friday, as is standard in Japanese investigations. The prosecutors can detain suspects for up to 20 days per charge, gaining time with more charges.

___

6:30 p.m.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, the world's bestselling auto group last year, has reaffirmed its commitment to its alliance.

The group issued a statement Thursday saying the member companies had individually and collectively "emphatically reiterated their strong commitment" to their partnership.

The announcement follows the arrest on Nov. 19 of Nissan's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, for alleged financial irregularities. Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motor Corp. have since dismissed Ghosn as their chairman. Renault SA of France has named an interim chairman but kept him on while seeking more information about his case.

Ghosn's troubles raised speculation about troubles within the alliance, which says it sold more than 10.6 million vehicles in nearly 200 countries in 2017.

Prosecutors have not yet formally charged Ghosn, who is being held in Tokyo.