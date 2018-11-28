NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Tiffany & Co., down $12.41 to $92.54
The luxury retailer reported weak sales as spending by Chinese tourists decreased.
J.M. Smucker Co., down $7.90 to $101.28
The jam and packaged food maker cut its annual profit and sales forecasts after a weak quarterly report.
Salesforce.com Inc., up $13.10 to $140.64
The customer service management software maker posted a larger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.
D.R. Horton Inc., down $1.02 to $37.32
Homebuilders continued to sink after the Commerce Department said new home sales fell again in October.
Burlington Stores Inc., up $19 to $167.56
The discount retailer raised its annual forecasts after a strong third quarter.
Western Digital Corp., down 53 cents to $48.15
The hard drive maker said Chief Financial Officer Mark Long will leave the company June 1.
Chico's FAS Inc., down $2.53 to $4.79
The clothing company reported weak results and cut its forecasts, and said the president of its namesake brand is leaving.
Papa John's International Inc., down $3.89 to $47.88
The pizza chain continued to slump after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trian Fund Management has decided not to buy it.