Māori Television chief executive Keith Ikin has resigned from his role at the broadcaster.

The Māori TV board paid tribute to Ikin, thanking him for his contribution to the business over the last year.

"Keith took over the reins at a period of significant change and has led the development of a new and ambitious strategy to connect innovative Māori content with audiences in a digital age," said board chair Jamie Tuuta.

Deputy chief executive Shane Taurima will step into the role of acting chief executive until a replacement is announced.

Māori TV said that it had already started the recruitment process to find a replacement.

In his statement, Ikin spoke of the privilege of having worked at Māori TV.

"I want to thank the team, who work extremely hard every day to create and broadcast Māori content and the board for the opportunity to support them to implement change at Māori Television," he said. "I also want to acknowledge those who fought for Māori Television and what it stands for."

Ikin will leave Māori TV at the end of the year.

This news comes off the back of last week's announcement that Māori TV would be discontinuing current affairs programmes Te Kāea, Kawekōrero, Native Affairs and Rereātea.

Earlier in the year, staff at the broadcaster also participated in a strike due to a pay dispute.