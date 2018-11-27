NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

United Technologies Corp., down $5.30 to $122.68

The conglomerate said it will split into three smaller companies and won't buy back stock during the breakup.

General Motors Co., down 96 cents to $36.69

President Donald Trump said the White House is "looking at cutting all GM subsidies" after the automaker announced plant closures.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $1.58 to $51.15

The company said a combination of two cancer drugs didn't improve survival in patients with lung cancer.

Tesla Inc., down $2.08 to $343.92

Reuters reported that the electric car maker's sales in China dropped in October.

Spirit Airlines Inc., up $7.78 to $58.76

The budget airline said it expects strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., up $8.28 to $183.29

The restaurant chain reported a larger quarterly profit than analysts expected.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc., up $2.22 to $55.60

The chipmaker will be added to the S&P 500 index on Monday.

Verizon Communications Inc., up $1.48 to $60.65

Internet, media and communications did better than the rest of the market Tuesday after a long struggle.