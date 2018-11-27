The latest edition in our ongoing series, made possible by MYOB, tackles the issue of New Zealand's low wages.

With rising housing and living costs, New Zealanders are increasingly concerned about whether they'll be able to make ends meet at the end of every month.

This issue has a particularly dire effect on lower income earners, who have long struggled with stagnated wages.

Data shows that wages have remained stagnant over the last decade, despite strong economic growth.

Having finally grown tired over growing strain, Kiwi workers have this taken to the streets to express their displeasure via a series of large-scale protests.

Alongside these protests, there has been growing demand for Kiwi businesses to pay a living wage to allow lower income earners to better deal with the expanding bills they face every day.

In today's live chat, the NZ Herald's Will Trafford will talk about these pressing issues with Alex Penk from the Maxim Institute and Yvette Taylor from Living Wage Aotearoa.