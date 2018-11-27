Ever sent an email that reads 'as stated below' or 'hope this helps'?

Though you might think such phrases are harmless enough, according to Hong Kong-based online platform and social media website 9GAG, they're really not.

9GAG decoded eight commonly used email phrases and revealed their true meanings.

For example, "let me clarify" really means "You completely misunderstood my last message, you idiot."

Here they are below:

This is what 'As stated below' actually means. Photo / Supplied

Just in case you were wondering what they really mean when they send you this. Photo / Supplied

Let me spell it out nice ... and ... clearly. Photo / Supplied

This is what 'Moving forward' means. Photo / Supplied

Remember when I answered all those questions three times before? Photo / Supplied

Hello? Is anyone at home?! Photo / Supplied

One of the most passive aggressive emails to send. Photo / Supplied