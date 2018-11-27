Lukas Paravicini, the chief operating officer of Fonterra's consumer and foodservice business, has resigned, the co-operative said.

Fonterra said Paravicini was set to leave in January next year "as he and his family plan to return to Europe".

Paravicini joined the management team in 2013 as chief financial officer and then went on to be the chief operating officer for its global consumer and foodservice business.

"During his time, Lukas was instrumental in maintaining the financial strength of the co-operative, including through some years of low milk prices and challenging global conditions," chief executive officer, Miles Hurrell, said in a statement.

Paravicini also spearheaded the co-op's support loan scheme and business transformation.

His resignation follows the departure of former chief executive Theo Spierings, earlier this year.