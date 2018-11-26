One of the last industrial anchors in what was once Ohio's manufacturing core is on life support, just a little over a year after President Donald Trump told people not to leave and promised jobs would return.

General Motors announced Monday it will stop small-car production at its assembly plant near Youngstown and consider closing it for good. Labor union leaders and others hope they can persuade the automaker to find another use for the Lordstown factory.

But its outlook is bleak after GM announced production of the Chevy Cruze would stop in March. GM said Lordstown is one of five factories up for possible closure as it restructures.

At a rally near the plant last year, Trump talked about passing by big factories whose jobs "have left Ohio," then told people not to sell their homes because the jobs are "coming back. They're all coming back."