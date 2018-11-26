VIENNA (AP) — Austria's national railway has suspended all services for two hours because of a walkout by a union in a pay dispute.

Railway operator OeBB said trains on its network were being halted from noon to 2 p.m. local time (1100 to 1300 GMT) Monday. Replacement buses were operating in some areas.

The warning strike by the Vida union went ahead after the two sides met Monday morning for another round of negotiations.

Employers are offering what they say is a 3 percent pay increase, but employee representatives argue that the offer actually amounts to considerably less, according to public broadcaster ORF.