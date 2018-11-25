One person is dead after a workplace accident on the outskirts of Levin.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to Fletcher Reinforcing at 12.13pm. An ambulance and police car can be seen at the rear of the Main Road South property.

The police spokeswoman said WorkSafe was being notified.

A Fletcher Reinforcing employee said workers inside the property were "still very upset".

Advertisement

The entrance to Fletcher Reinforcing in Levin where an industrial accident is believed to have occurred this afternoon. Photo / Sadie Beckman

Fletcher Reinforcing workers are standing outside looking distressed as rain sweeps through the car park.

One man, who didn't want to be named, said all the workers were being sent home.

"That'll be it for a while."

He confirmed the victim was one of his colleagues.

The Levin site underwent a $250,000 expansion last year, adding an extra 25 staff to the 15 staff who worked there.

An ambulance and a police car can be seen at the rear of the property. Photo / Sadie Beckman

The Levin branch supplies steel reinforcing mesh and bars used to strengthen concrete foundations and structures for building projects in the lower North Island.

The branch moved to Levin from Lower Hutt in 2014 and is based in the old Loaded Hog building.