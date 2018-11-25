Metro Performance Glass shares nosedived 28 percent after its first-half profit tumbled 22 percent but chief financial officer John Fraser-Mackenzie says the move is overdone.

The extent of the drop is surprising, in particular given the New Zealand result, Fraser-Mackenzie told BusinessDesk. The stock last traded at 38 cents after touching a record low of 37 cents.

"We have produced a better result for New Zealand. We do believe that our fundamentals are looking good. Our customer service is better, our quality is better, our people retention is better. We have had good cash flow, all from New Zealand. We are very encouraged with our New Zealand result and we think the business is well placed."

The weaker result and the profit warning was largely due to poor trading results in Australia. Fraser-Mackenzie said, however, "we see it as a moment in time."

Earlier, institutional shareholders expressed disappointment with Metro Performance Glass, asking why it was putting energy into Australia when it wasn't paying off.

Investors shook their heads at Metro's half-year September 30 result today which they said was a clear illustration of a flawed strategy which saw revenue down 1 per cent, earnings down 18 per cent and profit down 22 per cent.

Fraser-Mackenzie acknowledged investor and media coverage was largely negative "but for us, we believe Metro is a good business and it has been a challenging time but we are well placed to grow. We would say we're leaders in the glass industry so we are producing cash, albeit not enough for everyone but we have no doubt that we will get there."

The company said it had been "impacted by poor trading results in Australia" which delivered an earnings loss of $1.3m. Dividends have also been suspended, with the company saying it had reviewed the leverage and dividend policy. It considered a range of options which it said were in the best interests of the group to pay down debt so declare no further dividends.

Group revenue for the September 30, 2018 half-year was $140.5m compared to $141.7m in the 2017 half-year. EBITDA fell from $24.7m to $22.7m and net profit after tax fell from $11.8m to $91.m. Last year's total dividend for the half year was 3.6 cents per share but that spot was blank on this year's result summary. Net debt rose from $93.9m to $95.2m.

Simon Mander, the chief executive appointed in August, began on November 19.

Fraser-Mackenzie said although Australian conditions had been challenging, "we've been in Australia for two years and we believe the Australian market offers significant opportunity for us, particularly as their penetration of the double glazing in homes increases."

The company was downbeat in its guidance for the 2019 financial year: "The financial performance of New Zealand is on target and ahead of the same period last year. However, Australia has not kept pace with expectations. Consequently, we now expected FY19 group EBIT of circa $28m," the company announced in its interim results presentation.

The previous guidance had been that the company would make $30m to $33m.

Metro Glass says it has more than 55 per cent of this country's flat glass market, according to its shareholder presentations, making it the market leader. Most revenue comes from the housing market: in 2018, $143.2m out of New Zealand revenue of $212.9m.

In the residential market, a major part of the company's business is supplying glass to independent window fabricators.

"The market doesn't believe the company any more," one institutional expert said. "The guidance they have given also appears overly optimistic because the residential construction market appears to be showing signs of slowing."

Fraser-Mackenzie said the market should believe the company "particularly as we focus back to basics".

- Additional reporting from BusinessDesk.