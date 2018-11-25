Short-term accommodation rental marketplace Airbnb has rolled out a new feature grouping premium properties into a personally-inspected category.

Airbnb Plus, designed for guests looking for beautiful homes and exceptional hosts, has launched with around 50 luxury homes across Auckland.

Each home in the category has been verified for exceptional design, comfort and cleanliness, properties of a higher standard compared to others listed.

The feature has launched in Auckland but the intention is for it to roll out throughout the country.

Airbnb Australia and New Zealand country manager Sam McDonagh said Kiwi Airbnb hosts were among some of the highest-rated in the world.

"With the introduction of Airbnb Plus in New Zealand, starting with Auckland, we want to recognise these outstanding hosts but also give guests looking for beautiful homes, exceptional hosts and added peace of mind, more accommodation options," McDonagh said.

New Zealand is a fast-growing market for Airbnb. There has been a 77 per cent increase in the number of New Zealanders using the service when travelling,

In the past 12 months, there has been a 71 per cent increase in inbound guests.