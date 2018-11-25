Sky TV has finally named the successor to long-time chief executive John Fellet - although Fellet will be looking over his shoulder as he controversially stays on as a director.

The broadcaster's new CEO is UK-born Martin Stewart, formerly chief executive of OSN, the leading pay TV network in the Middle East.

He was also CFO of Sky in the UK when it launched its digital platform and the company doubled its subscriber base in four years, Sky TV NZ says.

He also led the successful turnaround of Ono, a leading telecom operator in Spain, which is now part of Vodafone.

Stewart's sports credentials include being CFO of the Football Association (FA), serving on the Board of the London Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games for seven years and playing a key role in successful Premier League and UEFA broadcast renewals on behalf of Sky UK.

In his OSN and Sky UK roles, Stewart tracks the career of UK-based ex-pat Mike Darcey, who was appointed to Sky's board in September 2017.

Sky TV has yet to name a replacement for a second high-profile departure, long-serving chairman Peter Macourt.

Fellet will remain as a director - a development that has been criticised by the NZ Shareholders Association, whose chairman John Hawkins earlier said, "the difficulty with an immediate appointment or continuation is that the ex-CEO will carry too much influence and may inhibit necessary change being made – particularly if it casts his or her tenure in a poor light and seeks to change or reverse earlier strategies and policies."

The first challenges for Stewart will be to plug subscriber losses, halt Spark raids on key content, fight surging piracy, and to launch Sky TV's new set-top box, which is due in the first quarter of next year - an Apple TV unit that will deliver content through broadband only and feature a Netflix app.

Stewart starts on February 21.