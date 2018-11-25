In case you missed it: This was one of the Herald's top stories on social media this week.
A rarely known timesaving iPhone hack has blown the minds of thousands of people online.
Krissy Brierre-Davis shared on Twitter a snapshot of her iPhone saying she felt "duped" about a keyboard hack she never knew about.
"If you click and hold the space bar, you can move the cursor instead of trying to drag the cursor itself with your fat thumb.
"How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick?," she asked.
Many were left gobsmacked after seeing the post and tried out the hack on their own phone. They were pleased to find the trick actually worked.
Others shared that it was old news and that it has been known by people for a while.
One person explained that it only works on specific iPhones. He also revealed another hack on being able to highlight words using the same tip.
Someone claimed it worked on other phones as well.
This game-changing hack could save you lots of time when writing your next long social post.