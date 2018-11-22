The Australian engineering firm tasked with building Auckland City Rail Link's underground network has gone into administration.

RCR Tomlinson was awarded the contract last month to build the network, in a joint venture with design partners WSP Opus.

Just two days ago they were advertising for staff to work on the Auckland rail project, which is the largest transport infrastructure project ever to be undertaken in New Zealand.

The project, due for completion in 2024, would allow the rail network to at least double rail capacity.

Advertisement

At the time of awarding the contract, City Rail Link Limited CEO Sean Sweeney said it was a "major milestone for a project that will deliver significant benefits for Auckland".

Yesterday RCR Tomlinson announced to the ASX it had appointed administrators from McGrathNicol.

Following a trading halt and announcement on November 12 the company had not been able to secure additional funding.

McGrathNicol said in a statement it was urgently seeking funding and would commence a sales process shortly, raising questions for the company's 3400 staff.

"The Administrators will work closely with RCR's employees, suppliers and customers to quickly stabilise operations and to determine the appropriate strategy for the business."

Just this week RCR Tomlinson posted an advertisement for a range of City Rail Link jobs, including a range of engineering and management positions.

What is the City Rail Link?

The City Rail Link project.

• The CRL is a 3.45km twin-tunnel underground rail link up to 42 metres below the city centre transforming the downtown Britomart Transport Centre into a two-way through-station that better connects the Auckland rail network

• The project allows the rail network to at least double rail capacity. New rail transport growth statistics suggest that by 2035, CRL stations will need to cope with 54,000 passengers an hour at peak travel times, rather than the original estimate of 36,000.

• It includes a redeveloped Mount Eden Station, where the CRL connects with the North Auckland (Western Line) and new underground stations - one mid-town at Wellesley and Victoria Streets provisionally named Aotea and at Karangahape Road - provisionally named Karangahape with entrances at both Mercury Lane and Beresford Square

• The CRL is designed to improve travel options and journey times. From Mt Eden Station it will take only three minutes to get to the uptown Karangahape Station, six minutes to the mid-town Aotea Station and nine minutes to the downtown Britomart Station.

• The CRL will extend the existing rail line underground through Britomart, to Albert, Vincent and Pitt Streets, and then cross beneath Karangahape Road and the Central Motorway Junction to Symonds Street before rising to join the western line at Eden Terrace where the Mount Eden Station is. Mount Eden Station will be significantly re-developed.