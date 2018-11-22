TOKYO (AP) — Nissan's board will meet Thursday to decide whether to dismiss its chairman Carlos Ghosn following his arrest on suspicion of underreporting his income.

Earlier this week, alliance partner Renault voted to keep him as its chief executive but appointed an interim chief.

Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa appears determined to oust Ghosn, who is suspected of under-reporting $44.6 million in income from 2011 to 2015.

Nissan's board consists of nine members, including Ghosn and a representative director named Greg Kelly, who also was arrested Monday on suspicion he collaborated with Ghosn in false financial reporting.

Ghosn is being held at a detention center in Tokyo. Prosecutors sought permission Wednesday to detain him for at least 10 more days as they investigate his case.