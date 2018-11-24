A sustainable home that filters rainwater, an upscaled Kiwi bach and a $2 million building with a floating staircase have won the top awards at the House of the Year.

The supreme award for the Master Builders' House of the Year went to a resort-style home in rural Christchurch that judges said "you would never want to leave".

The Supreme House of the Year's bathroom also impressed - winning the bathroom award. Photo / Supplied

The awards were announced last night at a gala dinner attended by more than 550 people from the building and construction industry.

The winning five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was described by judges as "truly spectacular, exuding luxury and quality at every glance."

Natural materials used in the floating staircase won praise from the judges. Photo / Supplied

Supreme Renovation went to Takahe Construction for its $1m rebuild of a grand home damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes.

The owners of the house employed the original architect who designed the house in the 1990s.





"A collaborative approach between client, architect, engineer and builder made this project a success," judges said.

Ninety Degrees Limited was awarded New Home ($550,000-$700,000) for its innovative bach design at Pauanui which included the use of soccer-net balustrades in an upstairs mezzanine.

Soccer-nets as walls in the mezzanine floor of the Pauanui bach by Ninety Degrees Ltd add to the relaxed feel. Photo / supplied.

Judges said the 170sqm bach was extremely well thought out and provided the "ultimate Kiwi holiday experience for its owners."

Natural materials and sustainability also wowed judges; a pavilion style home in Coatesville won the Builders' own Home Award.

Plywood and concrete feature in the relaxed Pauanui bach by Ninety Degrees Ltd. Photo / supplied

Glover Homes' construction of the five-bedroom home was described as "a fine example of skills being used to produce an excellent result".

The house was also awarded the Sustainable Home award. Its insulated concrete slab, insulated construction methods and filtered rainwater collection impressed judges.

The Coatesville home by Glover Homes. Photo / supplied

The Craftsmanship Award went to Percival Construction Ltd for a challenging build that optimised at panoramic views of Otama Beach in Whitianga.

Registered Master Builders chief executive David Kelly said the House of the Year epitomised building excellence and showcased Master Builders as "custodians of quality and innovation across all types of homes and price brackets."

"Residential building continues to fuel the construction boom, and while these homes need to be built quickly and cost effectively, it must not be at the expense of quality."