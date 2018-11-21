Kiwis have been warned to be vigilant as scammers try to steal people's details through a fake Countdown text message.

In a new ploy to hit Kiwis, scammers have been sending out fake mobile texts claiming recipients have won "Countdown's November Prize Draw" with a link to click through to claim prizes.

Many Kiwis have been sent the rogue text message, which says "Well-done! You took 4th place in Countdown's November Prize Draw Grab it here" with a dodgy link to click through to.

A Countdown spokesperson told the Herald customers should always check with the grocery store before engaging with any text message.

Scammers are pretending to be Countdown. Photo / Supplied

"We're aware of this and confirm it has nothing to do with Countdown. If ever someone has any doubt about the authenticity of a text or email they should always check with

us before doing anything.

"If the offer seems too good to be true or sounds suspicious, unfortunately, it probably is and we'd encourage customers to report illegal online activity to the Police so they can investigate."

It is not known how many Kiwis have been scammed.

Countdown customers have been the target of other recent scams, including an email from "Tina Jackson advising Countdown points are about to expire."

Another scam text message also advises the recipient has been assigned a personal Countdown code with a link URL to take a survey and earn rewards.

One Kiwi who was nearly scammed by the text message told the Herald: "I clicked the link and it went to a website that asked me to fill out a survey first.

"It told me after filling out my details and survey that it would give me the money.

"I quickly exited the survey and deleted the text and was fine afterwards."

The fake Countdown giftcard scam has been around since April. Photo / Countdown Facebook

Legitimate Countdown text messages will come from the number 800, and online shoppers will receive an order update from 4141 for delivery and 5872 for pick up only.

Any other text numbers claiming to be Countdown are to be ignored, the company said.

Scam messages can be reported to The Department of Internal Affairs' Electronic Messaging Compliance Team and recipients are encouraged to report any suspicious messages to Netsafe.