A second major bank has made it possible to sign up for an account using a selfie.

ASB bank has launched an ID mobile app which allows people to verify their identity by comparing a photo of themselves and a photo of their drivers' license or passport.

It means new customers can prove who they are without having to go into a branch.

ASB's move follows that of the BNZ, which last month launched a selfie-video sign-up service.

The BNZ service allows new customers to take a video of their passport or drivers' license and themselves and repeat a phrase sent to them through the online application process.

Claire McKinnon, ASB acting executive general manager, said its app streamlined the process of applying for an account making it quicker and easier.

"Providing more choices about where and when our customers can join ASB by using this biometric technology has been an exciting innovation."

The process works by using facial biometrics to compare the photo ID with the selfie ensuring they are a match.

It allows new customers to open an account within 15 minutes and start transacting on the same day.

Previously people could sign up online but had to go into a branch in person to prove their identity and address.