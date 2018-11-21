SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Agribusiness giant Monsanto is appealing a $78 million verdict in favor of a dying California man who said the company's widely used Roundup weed killer was a major factor in his cancer.

The company filed a notice of appeal Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court challenging the August jury verdict in favor of DeWayne Johnson.

Bayer, which acquired Monsanto in June, said in a statement that none of the science presented at trial supports the conclusion that Roundup was a substantial cause of Johnson's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

An email to a spokeswoman for Johnson's attorneys was not immediately returned.

Bayer says numerous studies have shown glyphosate, the active ingredient in the weed killer, is safe when used properly.