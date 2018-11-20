Don't miss a moment of the action as some of the brightest minds in business gather for this year's edition of the Deloitte Top 200 Awards.
The livestream will start around 10:00pm this evening.
This year, the awards will again be a flash event hosted at Spark Arena, celebrating business excellence and noteworthy leadership across numerous categories.
The theme of this year's awards is The Power of Purpose, which celebrates companies with a strong sense of purpose and the courage to embrace change.
2018 Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists
Deloitte and Marsh Company of the Year
• Restaurant Brands
• Zespri International
• Tatua Dairy Company
Deloitte and ServiceNow Chief Executive of the Year
• Russel Creedy – Restaurant Brands
• Fraser Whineray – Mercury NZ Ltd
• Xavier Simonet - Kathmandu
Chief Financial Officer of the Year
• Jon Raby – ASB Bank
• Mark Royle – Freightways Ltd
• Nigel Greenwood – Synlait Milk
Chairperson of the Year
• Peter McBride – Zespri International
• Liz Coutts – Ports of Auckland
• David Pilkington – Port of Tauranga
MinterEllisonRuddWatts Excellence in Governance
• Sanford
• Trade Me
• Ports of Auckland
Eagle Technology Young Executive of the Year
• Caroline Rawlinson – Trade Me
• Tasha Impey – TVNZ
• Kayn Miller – Chorus Ltd
2degrees Best Growth Strategy
• Fulton Hogan
• Delegat Ltd
• Skyline Enterprises Ltd
Most Improved Performance
• Skellerup Holdings
• Kathmandu
• Kordia
Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Diversity and Inclusion Leadership
• Vodafone
• Downer Group
• SKYCITY Entertainment Group
Sheffield Visionary Leader
• Announced at the awards ceremony