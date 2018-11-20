RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The special agent in charge of the FBI's Richmond division is retiring from the bureau and going to work for Virginia's largest electric utility.

Adam Lee has worked for the FBI for 22 years and headed the Richmond division since 2014.

Lee led the FBI's public corruption investigation into former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell. In 2017, Lee was on a short list of candidates to replace former FBI director James Comey after he was fired by President Donald Trump.

Dominion Energy announced Tuesday that Lee will join the company Dec. 1 as vice president and chief security officer.

Advertisement

The 50-year-old Lee spent his FBI career working in intelligence, white collar, cybercrime and corruption cases.

Dominion said Lee will be responsible for physical and cybersecurity across the company's footprint.