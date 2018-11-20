NEW YORK (AP) — Two private equity owners of the iconic Toys R Us toy chain will be handing over a $20 million hardship fund to the thousands of former workers left jobless and without severance after the chain was liquidated in June.

The move by KKR and Bain Capital is aimed at helping the 30,000 workers affected by the store closures and comes following efforts by worker-backed groups.

Workers are pushing to get an additional $55 million they believe they're owed and are looking to other firms that had a stake in Toys R Us and that they believed played a role in the chain's demise.