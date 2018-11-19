Facebook's Messenger app is reportedly down around the world on both desktop and mobile.

According to an outage map, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, the US and many parts of Europe have been hit with the outage.

Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch have been most impacted by the failure of the service in New Zealand.

According to an outage map, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, the US and many parts of Europe have been hit with the outage. Photo / Downdetector.com

After attempting to send a message an error comes up saying: "Sending failed. The operation couldn't be completed."

Advertisement

The cause of the outage is unknown.

People on Twitter have shared their dismay over the outage.

Facebook Messenger down? Oh nooo!! Both desktop and mobile. Hmm! 📲 pic.twitter.com/LZ42PcjlyJ — Mari Smith Ⓜ️ Top Facebook Marketing Expert (@MariSmith) November 19, 2018

trust facebook messenger to crash when i’m in the middle of a CRISIS — tiegan (@tieganlucyy) November 19, 2018

Messenger is generally reliable, but has had more issues recently, with four outages in September alone.

The outage comes days after a new update, "Remove for Everyone", which give users 10 minutes to unsend or delete a sent message. It's intended to save you from embarrassment or trouble for an ill-advised message, and it is just in the process of getting rolled out globally.

More to come.