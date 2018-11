A2 Milk said its net profit shot up by 64.5 per cent to $86 million in the first four months of its financial year, compared with the corresponding period last year.

The dual-listed alternative milk company, in a trading update before today's annual meeting in Melbourne, said revenue came to $368.4 million, up 40.5 per cent over the same period last year.

The company's earnings before interest, tax and amortisation came to $124.9 million, up 60 per cent.

