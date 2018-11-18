ROME (AP) — Telecom Italia, Italy's legacy telecoms provider, has a new CEO, veteran business executive Luigi Gubitosi.

Its board met Sunday to replace Amos Genish, who was ousted last week after a long-running boardroom battle.

Gubitosi has been serving as extraordinary commissioner of ailing airline Alitalia, a post he's widely expected to now leave.

The change of command at Telecom Italia, also known as TIM, comes as Italy's populist government ponders whether Telecom's fixed-line assets should be merged with broadband network Open Fiber, a smaller rival.

U.S. activist hedge fund Elliot Management won control of Telecom Italia's board in May from French media group Vivendi.

Gubitosi's previous managerial experience includes a stint at Wind Telecommunications and as general manager of Italian state broadcaster RAI.