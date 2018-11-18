Here's a novel way to introduce yourself to a community as the new publican - ask them to come up with a name for the place.

Richard Mahoney and his partner Lorraine Bradley are the new owners of the Waipu Hotel and along with the complete refurbishment they're embarking on, the couple want a new name for the business.

Richard Mahoney has plans for the pub formerly know as the Waipu Hotel. Photo / John Stone

Because of vehement disapproval from some quarters over an idea Mahoney came up with, he decided to ''throw it out there'' and get the patrons to choose the pub's new name.

''We thought why don't we do something to let people know the pub's going to change. A new name gives Waipu people some ownership of those changes.

''The winner will receive $500 and a nice meal at the pub. They will also have a legacy of naming the pub.''

Mahoney is hoping the entries will reflect Waipu's character in some way — although, being English born and bred, he wondered if the Scots heritage might be expanded to a more general British theme. Some hope, the Advocate advised him.

From today the pub will close while Mahoney and a team of three builders rip out the old bar, and he will build a new central bar.

Also in the plans is developing a new garden bar and Bradley will add her interior design skills during the intensive 10-day refurb.

With the central bar dividing two main areas, one side will include ''snugs'' along with a more open space. Two new chefs have been hired and a menu developed which will include allergy-free options.

''We'll also do home deliveries of meals and booze.''

The 16-room accommodation side of the business will get a makeover at a later date.

It's quite a change for the former head of technology at Kamo High School but he and Bradley are excited about the new direction, he said.

As for the name he came up with which bombed every time he told someone else: ''The Slavering tusk. I just wanted a quirky British sounding name to reflect the theme of the pub and the Scottish heritage of Waipu. Trouble is, nobody else likes or gets it.''

So Mahoney can order the signwriting and present the place in all its new glory on December, name-the-pub entries have to be in by this Wednesday, November 21.

Entrants should email the suggested name for the pub, their own name and contact details, to slaveringtusk1@gmail.com