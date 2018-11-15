Hosting the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2021 could be worth $3.6 million to Auckland and will be played in the middle of a blockbuster year for the city.

Last night Auckland and Whangarei were named as host cities for the top event in the women's rugby. In Auckland it is estimated 4600 extra visitors will generate 27,100 nights' accommodation.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says it is great news that Auckland will be jointly hosting the cup.

"Auckland is well experienced at organising these events with the Rugby World Cup in 2011 and the World Masters Games last year.''

New Zealand pipped Australia for the right to host the Cup.

Goff said the city would provide a world-class stage for the champion Black Ferns to defend the World Cup in front of their supporters.

The event comes between other big events including the sailing of the America's Cup early in the year, the World Softball Championships and Apec leaders' week in November.

It is estimated there will be 10,000 delegates and 3000 media in the city for leaders week - the highlight of the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation event.

Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development general manager destination, Steve Armitage, said hosting the women's Rugby World Cup was consistent with the region becoming a world centre for women in sport in the next five years.

"Securing the Women's Rugby World Cup, against strong competition from Australia, shows the growing status and recognition of international women's sporting events," he said.

"It's also a great complement to New Zealand's ongoing hosting of the 8th International Working Group on Women in Sport secretariat, culminating in the 8th World Conference of the IWG in 2022.

Co-hosting with Whangarei was a ''great fit'' as it was an easy drive from Auckland and the ideal base for WRWC visitors for a Northland holiday.

Armitage said exposure on television would help in some of Auckland's priority markets of Australia, United States, Japan and China. These countries were also likely to have a team competing in the tournament.

"The timing of the World Cup during September and October, where visitation to Auckland is traditionally lower than during the summer months, is also good news..''

He said Auckland would be ready to welcome the big events in 2021.

''Investment into a number of infrastructure projects, many of which are located in the CBD and waterfront area, will be complete or well advanced by this time, as will a number of hotel developments."

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said Northland's involvement in the RWC was particularly pleasing.

"Regional dispersal is a core goal of the tourism industry and Northland will not only be able to welcome teams and visitors but use the event to profile its many attractions.''

There would be wider benefits across New Zealand, with many of the visitors travelling to other parts of the country as part of their trip.