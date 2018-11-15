Many international business travellers suffer mental health problems and engage in risky behaviour while away for work.

A global study for the SOS Foundation found that 41 per cent of those who travel for an average of 40 days find their mood suffers and up to 27 per cent experience mental health issues that can range from mild to ''extremely severe''.

Anxiety, stress and depression were the most common complaints and nearly a third suffer emotional exhaustion. Travellers without children suffered emotional exhaustion at higher rates.

While 67 per cent of respondents to the study reported increased engagement in their jobs due to business travel, 34 per cent of international business travellers are more likely to engage in a number of risky behaviours when travelling, compared to their behaviour at home.

This ranges from being 46 per cent being more likely to consume more alcohol, to nearly one in 10 being more likely to start a new sexual relationship than they would at home, to 2 per cent being more likely to have unprotected sex.

Only 15 per cent are more concerned about their safety while they're away, according to the study, which resulted from a review of academic literature including 21 papers, interviews with eight large international firms and a mail survey of 200 business travellers.

The report includes verbatim responses from interviewees including:

• ''I never cease to be amazed by what we do when we cross borders. We behave as if no-one is watching.''

• '"They would go to strip bars or certain unsafe locations like neighbourhoods or areas that can lead to them getting robbed.''

• "People just can't resist going to the red light district when they are in Thailand.''

This risky behaviour was particularly evident among younger, less experienced staff.

The study shows this may be the result of lowered inhibitions; the majority (74 per cent ) agree that they see business travel as an opportunity for adventure and exploration, and for 59 per cent it's an opportunity to enjoy freedom from home life.

The not-for-profit SOS Foundation, which aims to help the wellbeing of people away from home, teamed up with Kingston University and Affinity Health at Work, both in London, to reveal insights into the habits, health and psychological implications of international business travel and provide practical help for businesses to help staff.

Those surveyed averaged 41 years old, had been travelling for business for an average of 12 years and spent five weekends away during an average of 13 business trips.

Of those who revealed their gender identity, 51 per cent were men and 49 per cent women, and they were from a variety of sectors, from manufacturing to education.

Researchers found only 40 per cent said they had a satisfactory work/life balance and the impact on physical health was marked.

Just on 76 per cent said they were less likely to have a balanced diet, 73 per cent suffered from poorer quality sleep and 76 per cent were less likely to exercise.

International business travellers also work harder, with 78 per cent saying they put in more hours overseas.

Andrew Ebringer, regional medical director of medical services for International SOS, is a travel medicine specialist and says the study shows how important it is for corporates to meet duty of care obligations, which are part of the requirements of New Zealand health and safety law.

He said the first step was ensuring that businesses knew the extent of the problem, had information about risks facing those on business overseas and provided support for them.

The survey found only 21 per cent of business travellers were offered mental health support.

Ebringer said sleep was critical to emotional wellbeing, so those who found it easier to sleep while travelling tended to feel better. Intuitively, having a bed in a plane would help, but some people found it easy to sleep while in economy seats also.

Practical help that companies could offer included guidelines on safety at a destination and more stringent rules. One corporate gathering in Bali banned staff from hiring motorbikes because of the safety risk.

Kai Boschmann, director of international at the foundation, said while the business opportunities associated with international travel were undisputed, research found that frequent travellers made three times as many claims for psychological treatment compared to those who don't travel on business regularly.

''To foster business productivity and fulfil duty of care in a sustained way, organisations need to also understand how they can protect the mental health and physical wellbeing of their employees while travelling."

Flight Centre business travel company FCM Travel Solutions has done work in this area and its general manager, Jarrod Patterson, said where duty of care was concerned, most companies' first thoughts were for their employees' safety and tracking their whereabouts in the event of an emergency.

''The overall health, happiness and general wellbeing is usually further down the priority list. It shouldn't be.''

Lower cost wasn't everything for companies.

''Savings may be the travel manager's top priority, but not at the expense of traveller wellbeing. Allowing staff to travel in business or first class, especially on long-haul, gives them the opportunity to rest, reducing the risk of lost productivity due to fatigue - or worse if the traveller is allowed to drive after a long flight. ''

Every trip should take into account the itinerary, age and health of the traveller, and post-trip recovery time, said Patterson