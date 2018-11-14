NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
PG&E Corp., down $7.13 to $25.59
People who lost their homes in California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire sued the utility for negligence and blamed it for the fire.
Tahoe Resources Inc., up $1.07 to $3.27
The company is being acquired by Pan American Silver Corp. in a stock-and-cash deal valued at more than $1 billion.
Snap Inc., down 23 cents to $6.48
The company behind Snapchat received federal subpoenas related to a class-action lawsuit stemming from its 2017 initial public offering.
Macy's Inc., down $2.57 to $33.22
Investors are concerned that the department store chain may have difficulty keeping up its streak of sales gains.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc., up $5.87 to $64.45
The high-end coat maker reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts' forecasts.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc., down 5 cents to $1.17
The meal-kit seller reported revenue that came up short of forecasts and announced a restructuring.
Wix.com Inc., down $1.96 to $89.35
The cloud-based web development company sank despite reporting earnings that beat analysts' estimates.
Cimarex Energy Co., up $2.19 to $86.57
Energy stocks rebounded as crude oil prices snapped a 12-day losing streak.