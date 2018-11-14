Kiwi company The Warehouse has cheekily taken a dig at retail rivals Bunnings after the Australian hardware store controversially changed its sausage safety laws.

Bunnings' popular sausage sizzle faced a snag after a customer slipped on an onion, forcing the company to look into new health rules on how to safely conduct the creation of the sausage and bread.

The new guideline means the fried onion can no longer be placed on top of the sausage, but now has to be on the bottom. The safety rule is designed to prevent chopped onions falling out and posing a slip hazard.

After mass social media outrage, The Warehouse cheekily weighed in on the issue, confirming they won't change their rules on how to safely run a sausage sizzle.

Advertisement

Bunnings' popular sausage sizzles are facing a snag - all because one Australian man slipped on an onion.

Taking to Twitter, The Warehouse took aim at Bunnings' customers' lack of class.

We're satisfied with our sausage safety standards," the tweet reads.

"To be frank, our customers know onions are for eating, not dropping.

"What do our customers expect to see at ground level on the daily? Our everyday low prices. They're real bangers. #sausagegate2018 #snarlerfirst"

We’re satisfied with our sausage safety standards. 🌭



To be frank, our customers know onions are for eating, not dropping. 🚫



What do our customers expect to see at ground level on the daily? Our everyday low prices. They’re real bangers. #sausagegate2018 #snarlerfirst pic.twitter.com/JkqJRJRVTW — The Warehouse (@thewarehousenz) November 14, 2018

Bunnings' controversial rule change was initiated when 65-year-old Trevor sued the company after slipping on a piece of onion.

"I walked into store and it happened so fast, I had leather boots on, I went down on my back," the farmer said.

The 65-year-old said he was cautious of hitting his head on the ground.

"When I went down, that is the first thing I thought of — 'don't let your head hit the concrete'."

After the incident, the company offered to call him an ambulance, but he declined at the time as he felt okay.

He had to undergo an MRI to ensure that the hip was not damaged, leaving him no choice but to pursue Bunnings for the emotional stress caused by the accident.

"I used to be an amateur boxer and I learnt the punch is not going to kill you; it's hitting your head on the concrete that is going to. I went to another Bunnings a couple of weeks after and I had a panic attack.

"Every time I go into Bunnings now I look on the floor — I look for onions.

"It is serious stuff, this onion thing," he told ABC.

Trevor was compensated by Bunnings and signed a non-disclosure agreement.

A Bunnings New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that the controversial change will also be applied in New Zealand.