The latest edition in our ongoing series, made possible by MYOB, looks at how millennials are coping with the challenges of the modern workforce.

Millennials do not have it easy in today's workforce.

Automation, increased competition and higher costs of living have all conspired to make the modern working environment particularly challenging to the younger members in our society.

The willingness of these younger members of society to express their concerns has led to some accusations from the older generations that they don't know how good they have it.

Advertisement

As with most things, the truth lies somewhere in between these two divergent viewpoints.

Today, our panellists - Jane Kennelly, a director at Frog Recruitment, and Brooke Stevenson, Student and Blogger at AUT - will look at why millennials might be onto something when they say that they face a unique set of challenges.