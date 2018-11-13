Growth and profitability across all five global regions freight and logistics company Mainfreight operates in contributed to a 30 per cent rise in net profit for the half year to $55.9 million.

In the six months to September 30, the Auckland-based NZX-listed company posted revenue of $1.43 billion, an increase of $205.4m or 17 per cent on the corresponding previous period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at $108.3m rose $19.5m or 22 per cent.

Adjusted for foreign exchange impact, revenue was up 13.2 per cent and EBITDA up 19.3 per cent.

Advertisement

Sales generated overseas totalled $1.09b, 76 per cent of Mainfreight's total revenue, said managing director Don Braid.

Directors approved an interim dividend of 22c per share, up 3c on last year's interim payout.

Braid said the half-year result was satisfactory compared with a "somewhat muted" result in the previous period, and provided a good platform for further improvement.

"It is our expectation that financial performance will continue to be better for the full year, delivering another improved full-year profit," he said.