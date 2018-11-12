NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Coty Inc., up 16 cents to $8.65
The struggling cosmetics company named a new CEO and chairman.
Athenahealth Inc., up $11.62 to $131.97
The struggling medical billing software maker received a $5.7 billion cash buyout offer.
Lumentum Holdings Inc., down $18.45 to $37.50
Wells Fargo analysts said Apple is the unnamed customer that optical communications company Lumentum said was significantly reducing orders.
British American Tobacco PLC, down $3.67 cents to $38.08
The maker of Newport cigarettes fell following reports that U.S. regulators are considering a ban on menthol tobacco.
SAP SE, down $6.89 to $101.42
The German company agreed to pay $8 billion for survey-software provider Qualtrics International.
Apptio Inc., up $12.80 to $37.65
The business software company agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $38 a share in cash.
AECOM, down $1.74 to $30.98
The engineering and construction company reported quarterly results and an outlook that disappointed investors.
Nuance Communications Inc., down 64 cents to $16.85
The software company agreed to sell its document imaging division for $400 million.