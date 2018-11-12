Hot on the tail of the Lime scooter hype, moped ride-sharing service Kwikli has launched in Auckland.

The company, which is owned and operated in New Zealand, announced its launch in Takapuna and Devonport on 11 November.

Using the moped, which are currently spread across five hubs in the North Shore suburbs, will cost the driver an unlocking fee of $2 and then a usage charge of 35 cents per minute.

This makes the mopeds slightly pricier than the now-ubiquitous Lime Scooters, which cost users $1 to unlock and then a usage charge of 30 cents per minute.

The Kwikli mopeds do, however, offer a few advantages in that they are allowed to travel on the city streets and have a max speed of around 50km/h (faster than a Lime scooter's 24km/h).

And we've launched! Kia Ora beautiful people in Takapuna and Devonport 😀 We've got 5 hubs in the area, and Smales Farm... Posted by Kwikli on Saturday, 10 November 2018

The mopeds are not allowed to travel on the motorway and must be left within a specific area designated within the app.

Kwikli drivers must be over 18 years old and carry a full valid drivers' licence in order to use the service.

While the service is currently limited to Auckland, its website outlines plans to move into other major cities, including Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

Kwikili adds yet another player to the growing ride-sharing market, which includes a number of local and international players, including Uber, Zoomy and Onzo bikes.

The arrival of Kwikil comes off the back of the introduction of Lime scooters and ride-sharing app Ola, which rolled out in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch last week.

Suffice to say, Kiwis now find themselves spoilt for choice when it comes to private transport options.