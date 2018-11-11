In a new series, we put ten questions to leaders in everything from fashion to architecture, in association with Huawei. First up is Richard Goldie.

Richard Goldie is the lead architect behind the sunken stadium proposal on Auckland's waterfront.

He says the stadium is our Sydney Opera House moment.

So we asked him to take part in our new 8 part series, Let Me Know (#LMK).

What is the most beautiful building in New Zealand?

Auckland Museum.

What is the ugliest?

That one in Wellington.

The sunken stadium. What about tsunamis, earthquakes, climate change?

Slightly complex question- but the answer is simple. First- the top of the stadium is well above any predicted sea level rise plus the largest historical tsunami, second- if the stadium gets flooded, we have much bigger problems, like a flooded Britomart station for example!

Is Auckland ever going to get a waterfront stadium?

Hell yes, if the politicians have the will! The people have it in spades!

Are you excited about the city Auckland is becoming?

Yes. Everyone can sense that it's growing all the time. It's jumped up a couple of gears over the past ten years and it's going to jump up some more. A city should be crazy it should be busy, it's got to be beautiful of course.

What do you think the city will look like in a hundred years?

In a hundred years time the city will be much taller. We are already seeing a new generation of pretty high buildings coming along, with early 40 stories now and buildings coming with 50 to 60 stories. The second thing is the ports will be gone, they have a plan to get out of here and then we will have the waterfront to ourselves.

What is the one character trait an architect must have to succeed?

Courage and a restless curiosity.

If you could have designed any building in the world which one would it be?

The Eiffel Tower, because it's pure romance.

What is your favourite city in the world?

Barcelona because it has a beach and that is what the great opportunity for Auckland is, its connection with the water.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Sleeping during the daytime - throwing away daylight.