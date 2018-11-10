Rocket Lab is gearing up to launch its first commercial rocket from its Mahia Peninsula launch pad just before 5pm this evening.

Weather permittting, the Electron Rocket launch attempt will begin at 4.50pm, commanded by Rocket Lab's factory in Mount Wellington, Auckland.

Today marks the first day in Rocket Lab's nine-day window for launch of the Electron. The mission, which it has dubbed 'It's Business Time', has a daily four-hour launch window starting at 4pm to get the rocket into orbit.

Earlier in the year Rocket Lab was unsuccessul in launching the Electron rocket, following an issue with its motor controller. It had a successful test launch in January.

Now fixed, the Electron will house six satellites and a technology demonstrator which will be sent to low earth orbit and feed data back to earth.

The satellites are from Spire, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Fleet Space Technologies, as well as a payload from the Irvine Cube Sat STEM Program and a technology demonstrator built by High Performance Space Structure Systems GmBH, will monitor social and commercial services such as deforestation, global internet from space, weather predictions and crops.

If successful, the rocket launch will be slow at first and take approximately three seconds to clear the four-storey launch tower.

As it climbs the rocket will become lighter and accelerate, reaching a commercial airliner's cruising altitude in just one minute.

The launch will be commanded and monitored from the Mission Control Centre in Rocket Lab's new Mount Wellington factory, which was opened by Star Trek actor William Shatner and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last month.

Rocket Lab's New Zealand launch pad is located on the tip of the Mahia Peninsula, between Napier and Gisborne.

The Electron rocket is 1.2 metres in diameter and 17 metres in height.