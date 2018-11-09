One of New Zealand's favourite fruits is running short.

Changes in international shipping have led to stocks of bananas running low at New Zealand supermarkets.

"Banana supplies are short right now due to unforeseen shipping issues … ," said Antoinette Laird, spokeswoman for Foodstuffs NZ, the group which includes New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square supermarkets.

"... but the good news is we expect supply to be back to normal by the end of the month."

A spokeswoman for Countdown supermarkets cited delays in the arrival of banana shipments.

"We import bananas from Mexico and Ecuador and unfortunately there's been a delay in our delivery due to a shipping route change which has put some pressure on the amount of bananas we have.

"We're currently working on sourcing some additional bananas, and apologise to our customers for any inconvenience."

On average, people in New Zealand each consume around two bananas a week, according to data collected by Statistics NZ.