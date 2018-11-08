WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's main gas company has signed a long-term contract to receive deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the United States as part of a larger effort to reduce its energy dependence on Russia.

The state company PGNiG signed the 24-year deal with American supplier Cheniere Thursday in Warsaw, in the presence of U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The value of the deal was not released, in line with secrecy of such sensitive energy deals.

However, Piotr Wozniak, the president of PGNiG's management board, said the price is 20-30 percent lower than what Poland pays its current supplier "in the East," a reference to Russia.

Advertisement

Polish ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said he was "happy that the deal will increase Poland's energy security."