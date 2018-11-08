FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Industrial equipment and technology company Siemens AG says net profit fell 46 percent in the most recent quarter as the company had expenses for severance and higher tax costs.

Net profit decreased to 681 million euros ($777 million) from 1.25 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose 2 percent to 22.6 billion euros.

The Munich-based company said Thursday it met its financial targets for the year at the end of the quarter, the company's fiscal fourth. It proposed to raise its dividend by 10 cents to 3.80 per share and announced a new 3.0 billion-euro share buyback program to run through 2021, coming on top of an earlier buyback of the same value that had run since 2015.

The company, which makes trains, power turbines and factory automation, saw 301 million euros in severance costs at its power and gas unit, which suffered an operating loss of 139 million euros due also to ongoing sales and price declines. The company's bottom line was also hit by higher tax costs at its train-building unit, which is in the process of merging with French trainmaker Alstom.

Orders came in flat at 23.7 billion euros.