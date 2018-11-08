Kiwibank is working to rectify a glitch that saw around 20 per cent of Visa Debit Card customers charged multiple times for purchases this afternoon.

External communications manager Kara Tait confirmed to the Herald that the problem, which affected customers between 1pm and 2.30pm today, had been resolved and the bank was working with the technical team and third parties to sort out refunds.

"It was resolved quite quickly. It was only an issue for an hour and a half this afternoon, but obviously it did have an impact on our customers," Tait said.

"Some customers, because they were getting a declined message when doing the payment, did it multiple times."

Tait said there was no timeframe for when affected customers would see refunds, but Kiwibank would be posting updates on Facebook.

"We've got a bit of a process to go through to rectify all those transactions," she said.

"We know this has had a customer impact and we really apologise for the inconvenience to people and we'll do the right thing by our customers when we've got a solution sorted."