Ex-Harcourts agency boss Gurpreet Grewal is due to appear in court next week on a tax offence charge.

Court staff said yesterday he was yet to enter a plea in the case where he has been charged with allegedly aiding and abetting the failure to account for PAYE tax.

That is an alleged potential breach of the Tax Administration Act 1994, they said.

Grewal, who also goes by the name of Preet Grewal, is due to appear in the Papakura District Court next Friday afternoon, staff said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Grewal's lawyer, Rowan Butler, said this week he could make no comments about the case and a spokesperson for IRD said it did not discuss any matters before the court.

Grewal could not be reached for comment.

Grewal ran Preet & Co Real Estate, which in 2016 was Harcourts' fastest growing franchisee.

Related articles:

BUSINESS

Real estate agents fined after $1.2m client funds goes missing

7 Nov, 2018 1:27pm
4 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Most real estate agency creditors won't be paid, say liquidators

6 Nov, 2018 6:48am
3 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Rot, 'bogged weatherboards': Agent hit with $35k penalty

5 Nov, 2018 4:03pm
3 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Real estate agents guilty of misconduct

2 Nov, 2018 6:21pm
2 minutes to read