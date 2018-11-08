Ex-Harcourts agency boss Gurpreet Grewal is due to appear in court next week on a tax offence charge.

Court staff said yesterday he was yet to enter a plea in the case where he has been charged with allegedly aiding and abetting the failure to account for PAYE tax.

That is an alleged potential breach of the Tax Administration Act 1994, they said.

Grewal, who also goes by the name of Preet Grewal, is due to appear in the Papakura District Court next Friday afternoon, staff said.

Grewal's lawyer, Rowan Butler, said this week he could make no comments about the case and a spokesperson for IRD said it did not discuss any matters before the court.

Grewal could not be reached for comment.

Grewal ran Preet & Co Real Estate, which in 2016 was Harcourts' fastest growing franchisee.