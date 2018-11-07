LIVE: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks after business advisory council meeting Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Wednesday, 7 November 2018

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has held her first meeting with her specially selected business advisory council, led by Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon.

She met with them in Auckland this morning to discuss what their priorities would be.

The council was one of the Government's responses to stubbornly consistent adverse business confidence surveys.

When it was announced in October, Ardern said it was expected to meet three times a year to:

Advertisement

• provide high-level free and frank advice on policies that directly affect business

• harness the expertise of the private sector to inform government policy

• build closer relationships between government and business.

"I will also be asking the Council to gather advice from their peers in the domestic and international business community on some of the most important issues facing New Zealand including how we best grow and share our prosperity, support regional development, and transition to a clean, green New Zealand."

The council's initial areas of focus would include skills, investment, infrastructure, sustainability and regional development.

Prime Minister's Business Advisory Council members:

• Christopher Luxon (Chair), Air New Zealand

• Peter Beck, Rocket Lab

• Barbara Chapman, Professional director (started as Genesis Chair on 10 Oct)

• Jacqui Coombes, Bunnings

• Anna Curzon, Xero

• Andrew Grant, McKinsey & Company

• Miles Hurrell, Fonterra

• Bailey Mackey, Pango Productions

• David McLean, Westpac

• Joc O'Donnell, HW Richardson

• Gretta Stephens, Bluescope/NZ Steel

• Rachel Taulelei, Kono

• Fraser Whineray, Mercury