Air Tahiti Nui's first Dreamliner has landed in Auckland marking a new phase for the airline but the end of regular flights here for the Airbus A340.

The entry of the first of four Dreamliners into its fleet coincides with Air Tahiti Nui's 20th anniversary this year.

The 787-9 that arrived today has been named Fakarava after the picturesque atoll in French Polynesia's Tuamotu Islands, which boasts a lagoon with similar shades of blue to the aircraft' paint job.

The airline says the design and colours are inspired by the beauty and richness of the Polynesian islands, the livery features Air Tahiti Nui's trademark tiare flower, a tattoo pattern representing a story of Tahiti and its people, and the blue hues that the islands are synonymous with.

Advertisement

The airline flies three times a week between Auckland and Pape'ete.

The airline is phasing out its current Airbus A340-300 fleet. The twin engine Dreamliner is more efficient than four-engine A340 and the airlines estimates it will save close to 30,000 tonnes of fuel a year..

The French Polynesian flag carrier has bought two of the planes and two leased through the Air Lease Corporation.

They are powered by General Electric engines, not those from Rolls-Royce whose earlier model Dreamliner power plants need more maintenance and repairs.

Each plane has 30 business class seats, 32 premium economy seats and 232 economy seats.

Air Tahiti Nui flies to Paris via Los Angeles. It says that with faster aircraft it aims to reduce travel times by around an hour and a half on a return flight to Paris.

More than a fifth of planes using Auckland Airport are now new generation highly efficient planes such as Dreamliners which began commercial service in 2011 and Airbus A350s that entered airline fleets in 2015.

Airbus A340s have also been used in Auckland recent years by Cathay Pacific by Philippine Airlines.

The arrival of the Air Tahiti Nui Dreamliner is one of several changes over summer. Airlines including China Southern, United and Singapore Airlines have increased capacity.