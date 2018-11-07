TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as the Democratic Party appeared on track to take back control of the U.S. House of Representatives, potentially putting a check on President Donald Trump.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.4 percent to 22,226.02. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3 percent to 5,894.30. South Korea's Kospi slipped in late trading, losing 0.3 percent to 2,084.51. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 0.7 percent to 26,315.28, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.5 percent to 2,672.89.

The election results were closely watched in Asia given their possible impact on U.S. trade, economic and security policies. While the Democrats gained ground, the Republicans held onto their Senate majority, early results showed.

The dollar rose to 113.26 yen from 113.18 yen, while the euro climbed to $1.1457 from $1.1427.