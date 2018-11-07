Mainfreight managing director Don Braid has won the New Zealand Shareholders Association's 2018 Beacon Award for developing what the association says is a unique culture at the Auckland-based transport and logistics company.

The annual award is given to a listed company leader who demonstrates outstanding performance, including leadership, corporate governance, and respecting the rights of all shareholders.

"The Beacon Award guidelines have five specific guidance criteria. Don Braid is remarkable in that he meets all five," said NZSA chairman John Hawkins.

Hawkins cited Braid's vision to make Mainfreight a 100-year company, which includes developing a unique culture "where the whole team sees and believes the company's focus and aspirations".

"This trait is far from universal in senior management."

He also noted Braid's willingness to take sometimes controversial positions on broader commercial and political issues, his lack of enthusiasm for committees, professional groups or the latest business fad.