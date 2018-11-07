One Whangārei property is being sold in an unusual way - through one real estate agent working for the owner, and one agent working for the bank.

The house in Kamo will be sold at auction by the bank, unless it can be sold first by the agent the vendor has instructed, Vanessa Pahau of First National.

The house is being advertised as a mortgagee sale through Eves, with viewing from the kerb only, with the Eves agent not allowed by the owner to conduct viewings.

"I don't know what happened with their relationship with the other company," Pahau said.

"She fell out with them basically so she wouldn't let them bring people through."

There would be open homes at the property, as well as viewings through First National.

Eves agent Karl Leathley told Stuff the situation could happen.

"Technically when you take a loan from the bank they are also an owner so in some rare cases a property may have two real estate companies.

"After it gets to becoming a mortgagee sale the owner might decide they want to sell it for a higher price so there are two competing agents trying to sell the property."

There have been just 10 mortgagee sales in Northland so far this year and 17 last year. There were 249 throughout New Zealand.

A property in the suburb of Brooklyn in Wellington was listed as a mortgagee sale last month and was also for "kerbside viewing only".

