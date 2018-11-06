The unemployment rate has fallen more sharply than expected, to 3.9 per cent in the September 2018 quarter, Stats NZ says.

That's down from 4.4 per cent last quarter - and is the lowest unemployment rate since the start of the global financial crisis - the June 2008 quarter, when it was 3.8 per cent.

The fall in the unemployment rate in the latest quarter reflects a fall in the number of unemployed people (down 13,000) and a strong rise in employment (up 29,000).

This quarter's employment rate rose to 68.3 per cent, the highest rate since the series began more than 30 years ago.

However, despite the strong numbers wage growth has remained subdued.

In the latest quarter, 109,000 people were unemployed – 13,000 (10.5 per cent) fewer than in the June 2018 quarter, with 8000 fewer women and 5000 fewer men. For both sexes, this mainly reflected 11,000 fewer unemployed youth (15–24-year-olds).

There were 6000 fewer youth unemployed and not in education, which led to the not in employment, education or training (NEET) rate falling to 10.1 per cent.

The fall in NEET youth was primarily influenced by men and women aged 20–24 years.

"While this quarter's unemployment rate is outside market expectations, we know New Zealand has a small economy with a dynamic labour market and large changes, both up and down, have happened before," labour market and household statistics senior manager Jason Attewell said.

But while employment growth was strong - wage growth has remained relatively subdued.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley described wage growth as "modest".

"Supported by the second round of the $2bn healthcare worker settlement, private sector wages from the Labour Cost Index rose 0.5 per cent in the quarter, he said.

"Annual private sector wage inflation eased from six-year highs to 1.9 per cent. Wage inflation from the public sector was a more tepid 0.4 per cent."



These regions had significant employment growth:

Auckland – up 34,600 (3.8 per cent)

Waikato – up 8400 (3.3 per cent)

Otago – up 6700 (5.5 per cent)

Gisborne/Hawke's Bay – up 6400 (6.5 per cent)

Taranaki – up 4300 (7.1 per cent).