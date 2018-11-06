Energy retailer Nova is making the move into the telecommunications space.

Nova Energy is now offering its 80,000 customers high-speed broadband and phone service deals bundled in with their power usage.

It is offering an unlimited calls landline phone package for $10 per month.

The broadband, phone and energy deal is currently only available in the North Island, and Christchurch, but will expand into other regions throughout the country next year.

Nova chief executive Babu Bahirathan said the move into the telecommunications market was a "natural extension" and would make paying bills more convenient.

"We know people are looking to save money and time, and we are excited about delivering a greater range of essential home services to customers, at great prices," Bahirathan said.

Whakatane-based Nova, which is part of the Todd Corporation, was well-positioned to begin its expansion into broadband and phone services, he said.

Nova designed and built its broadband network, which can be purchased separately by those who do not use Nova as an energy provider.

It is also looking into fibre upgrades.

"We are working closely with local fibre companies to ensure the transfer is as simple and seamless as possible," Bahirathan said. "Where it's available, we are recommending residential customers upgrade to fibre given it delivers superior internet performance and upgrading is currently free."